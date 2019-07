2018 Campbell County Fair Schedule

July 26

9 a.m.: Fabric and fashion modeling and judging, Equality Hall

7 p.m.: Demolition Derby, Morningside Park

July 27

9 a.m.: Open horse show, Wrangler Arena

11 a.m.: Pioneer Dinner, Equality Hall

2 p.m.: Youth horse showmanship, halter, English and programmed ride, Wrangler Arena

7 p.m.: Style show, Equality Hall

July 28

1 p.m.: Campbell County Fair ranch sorting, Morningside Park

2 p.m.: 4-H Cat Show, Equality Hall

July 29

8 a.m.: Supreme Cow Contest, Fair Scale Barn

10 a.m.: 4-H and open dog show — agility, confirmation, showmanship, Barn No. 3

July 31

8 a.m.: Youth market/breeding meat goat show, East Pavilion

10 a.m.: Youth rabbit show, followed by open class rabbit show, Central Pavilion

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Trade show and free entertainment, Wyoming Center

3 p.m.: Youth dairy cattle and dairy goat show, followed by youth llama and alpaca show, East Pavilion

4 p.m.: Balloon release for Bobbi Jo Heald, Fair Office

7 p.m.: Friends of Fair, Adult Evening Out, Free Stage Tent

7:30-11 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Dance, Old Fair Barn

Aug. 1

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Trade show and free entertainment, Wyoming Center

Noon: Open class poultry show followed by youth poultry show, Central Pavilion

5:30 p.m.: Ranch rodeo, Morningside Park

Aug. 2

9 a.m.: Youth beef show, East Pavilion

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Trade show and free entertainment, Wyoming Center

4:30 p.m.: Pig wrestling calcutta, Morningside Park

6 p.m.: Pig wrestling, Morningside Park

Aug. 3

8 a.m.: Youth swine show, Central Pavilion

8 a.m.: Betty Hough Memorial Youth Rodeo, Wrangler Arena

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Trade show and free entertainment, Wyoming Center

Noon: Campbell County Fair Jackpot, Wrangler Arena

2 p.m.: Fur Kids Foundation watermelon eating contest, Plaza

2 p.m.: Dachshund races, Plaza

3 p.m.: Mini animal show, East Pavilion

5 p.m.: Round robin showmanship, East Pavilion

7 p.m.: Octane Addictions, Morningside Park

Aug. 4

1 p.m.: Youth livestock sale, Central Pavilion