By the time Campbell County firefighters arrived at 1712 Hilltop Drive at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, this single-wide trailer home was already engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed, the Fire Department reports. The trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire and was in the process of being demolished. An RV near the trailer was damaged to the point of being unusable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

