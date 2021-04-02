Two more COVID-19 cases were added in Campbell County on Thursday as the state opens the COVID-19 vaccine to all Wyomingites age 16 and older.
On Wednesday, anyone 16 and older in all 23 Wyoming counties became eligible to receive the vaccine, in line with a federal push to make the immunization available to all who want it by May 1.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 16 and older while those 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
As of April 1, 6,335 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Campbell County. There have been 4,164 people in the county who received both doses of the vaccine, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Statewide, 144,527 first doses and 97,934 second doses have been administered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Another 5,787 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given out in Wyoming as well.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 8,390
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,335 (75.51% as of April 1)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 6,770
- Second vaccine doses administered: 4,164 (61.51% as of April 1)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 800
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 369
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 495
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 11
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,249
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,666
- Recoveries in past seven days: 18
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 81
- Number of probables: 8,654
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 356 (as of March 31)
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,735
- Number of active cases: 475
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 700
- Hospitalizations today: 20
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,260 (1,384)
Natrona: 5,839 (1,978)
Fremont: 4,268 (810)
Campbell: 4,249 (495)
Sweetwater: 3,878 (152)
Albany: 3,583 (396)
Sheridan: 2,441 (639)
Weston: 538 (96)
Johnson: 422 (291)
Crook: 391 (33)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.