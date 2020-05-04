An 18-year-old man had minor injuries after his pickup was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad train on Brunsen Road near Timber Creek Road, west of Rozet, Saturday afternoon.
It is unknown what the injuries were and if the man was taken to the hospital, what speed the train was going at the time it hit the pickup, and if he had gone through a crossing gate, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
