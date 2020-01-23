Drs. Robert Grunfeld and Daniel Allen of Powder River Orthopedics and Spine will offer a free foot and ankle clinic from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Rehab Solutions Physical Therapy, 1103 E. Boxelder Road.
