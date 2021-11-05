Aid comes to Gillette to help stock local food banks

Aidan Scott, from left and Dani Tew of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints check in pallets of food that will go to local agencies to disperse to the community Thursday morning along Ohara Drive in Gillette.
Volunteer David Ouzts, at right, gives hand signals to forklift operator Ian Scott as pallets of food and other accessories are offloaded at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thursday morning.
A large semi-truck full of 38,596 pounds of food and hygiene products arrived in Gillette on Thursday afternoon to help stock up local food banks.
Angi Klamm, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the truck came from Bishops’ Storehouses in Salt Lake City, Utah, which stores food and humanitarian aid to be donated throughout the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.