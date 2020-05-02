A Saturday afternoon call to the Gillette Police Department that a Walmart employee was being held hostage in the parking lot of the store turned out to be a hoax.
Officers responded appropriately to what they believe was a tense situation and when on scene were able to make contact with the employee and verify there was no danger and the report was false, according to a report posted on the city’s Facebook page.
The Police Department said it is investigating the incident and expects to release more information Monday. It also expressed gratitude for people’s patience and understanding while officers were responding to the call.
