This month’s book discussion at the Campbell County Public Library will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The book is “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory” by Caitlin Doughty.
The book is available at the library.
Updated: October 19, 2021 @ 9:33 am
