Local job-seekers fill out applications at the Gillette College Technical Education Center during a 2019 job fair. Unemployment spiked that summer after the abrupt and unannounced shutdown of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines by former owner Blackjewel LLC. The COVID-19 pandemic also has been tough for the Campbell County employment market, but unemployment numbers are shrinking, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

In March, Campbell County’s unemployment rate was 6.6%, down from February’s mark of 7.6%.

It is tied with Uinta County for the fourth highest rate in the state. The highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona County at 7.9%, Sublette County at 7.7% and Sweetwater County at 7.1%.

