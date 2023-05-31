CRASH
HILIGHT ROAD: A 37-year-old man was hospitalized and will be taken to jail when released for meth possession and speeding after he got into a one-car rollover Tuesday. The man said he fell asleep while driving a red Chevy Silverado, a work truck, about a mile north of Highway 450 where the truck rolled. He had cuts to his ear and fingers and initially refused a ride to the hospital. Sheriff’s deputies saw him clutching his lunch pale and asked to search it, to which the man replied the there was meth in it. About 0.87 grams of meth and paraphernalia were found, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
FRAUD
PAPA MURPHY’S: A pizza store is out about $500 after a 15-year-old employee took a call from someone he believed to be the store’s owner and sent him an electronic gift card. The caller asked for all of the money in the register and safe to be sent via gift cards and the worker ended up sending a $505 e-gift card as instructed through Walgreens. The investigation continues, said Police Captain Kelly Alger.
2800 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: A 38-year-old said someone impersonating his business, Coleman Electric, has sent emails to customers requesting money be sent to a different bank account. The man, along with another owner, found their personal and business emails had been hacked and the phone numbers used by the suspect were altered to closely resemble their own phone numbers. There’s been no money lost yet and the investigation continues, Alger said.
400 BLOCK PRAIRIEVIEW DRIVE: A 55-year-old woman reported a potential fraud incident Tuesday after she tried seeking a Michael Kors bag on Facebook marketplace. A would-be buyer reached out and tried sending the woman $200 for the $60 bag, requesting $140 be sent back via Zelle. The seller became suspicious and was able to cancel the transaction in time. There’s no loss and USAA is investigating, Alger said.
BURGLARY
400 BLOCK SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 41-year-old man reported that more than $1,000 worth of parts and items from his stored fifth-wheel camper had been stolen while it was parked at EZ RV and Boat Storage within the past two months. The lot owner said there are no cameras to review. The investigation continues, Alger said.
S&P STORAGE: A 32-year-old woman reported Tuesday that her storage unit was broken into and multiple items were stolen. Sheriff’s deputies are compiling a list of stolen items and their estimated values. The suspect is believed to have used a grinder or cutting wheel to saw off the padlock, Reynolds said.
BREACH OF PEACE
RAMADA INN: A woman was charged for a broken window after she and another man got into a fight over his missing phone early Wednesday morning. Police responded at about 1 a.m. for the report of a broken window at the hotel. A 49-year-old woman claimed she dropped a large brick that broke the window, which the hotel charged to her room. The 34-year-old man she was arguing with said his Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was stolen and suspected two men he was with that night of stealing it, but was not sure who they were, Alger said.
YES HOUSE: Two teens were arrested and hospitalized after allegedly making a scene and appearing under the influence of drugs. The 14- and 15-year-old boys were tipping over furniture and threatening staff when police were called to the school Tuesday. Police were called back later when more incidents ensued. They were going to be taken to juvenile jail, but were evaluated by paramedics and appeared under the influence of drugs. They remained at the emergency room as of Wednesday morning, Alger said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
GUNSMOKE ROAD: A mailbox among a row of mailboxes was damaged in what was “obviously a targeted attack,” Reynolds said. A 36-year-old man who reported the mailbox Tuesday said it had been smashed and removed from the post, while the surrounding mailboxes went untouched. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
DRUGS
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: An unspecified amount of meth less than 3 grams was found on the floor of the jail booking area Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear whose meth it is and the investigation continues, Reynolds said.
SHOPLIFTING
BOOT BARN: Two unidentified men are suspected of shoplifting a cowboy hat and T-shirt valued at $358.98. A 33-year-old woman told police Tuesday that two Hispanic men entered the store Monday, loitered around and one left with a Cody James cowboy hat from the store on his head. The man then took a shirt from a rack outside of the store on the way out. The investigation continues, Alger said.
THEFT
EASTSIDE MOTORS: A 40-year-old man was ticketed for theft after he admitted to using a gas card from his former employer to buy about $70 in gas. His former manager reported that the card had been used without permission and suspected the 40-year-old, who when contacted, admitted to it and said he had fallen on hard financial times, Alger said.
ANIMAL BITE
3300 BLOCK FITZPATRICK DRIVE: A young girl, whose age was unclear, was taken to the hospital Tuesday for five punctures and cuts to her face from a Great Dane that bit her. The dog’s owner, a 36-year-old woman, reported the bite and was ticketed for vicious animal. The dog has been placed in quarantine, Alger said.
TOBACCO COMPLIANCE
DON’S SUPERMARKET: A 58-year-old worker at Don’s Supermarket was ticketed for selling tobacco to a minor after police sent a decoy into the the store as part of a tobacco compliance check Tuesday. The woman sold the decoy cigarettes without checking his ID. Don's was the only one of 37 businesses to fail the inspection during this round of checks, Alger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.