AVA's Halloween Coloring Contest

What: AVA Community Art Center is sponsoring a Halloween coloring contest at this year's Boo-Fest.

When: Saturday

Where: Coloring pages can be picked up at AVA until Oct. 30 or downloaded from AVA's website.

More info: Submissions will be considered by the following age categories: 6 years old and under, 7-12 and 13 and up

How to participate: Fill out a registration form (available at AVA's website), drop off at AVA 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. You also can email a photograph of the completed artwork to quinn@avacenter.org or submit artwork at AVA’s booth during Boo-Fest from noon-2 p.m. at Boo-Fest in downtown Gillette.

Winners: Will be announced at Boo-Fest at 2 p.m.