Rec league basketball
Buy Now

Joshua Mendoza shoots a layup while warming up before a rec league game at the Campbell County Recreation Center in January 2021.

 News Record File Photo

The Campbell County Recreation Center may finally be back to pre-pandemic usage levels.

In 2022, the Rec Center recorded 404,938 visits, which was down about 2% from 2018, but up more than 11% from 2021, when there were about 360,000 visitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.