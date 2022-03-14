A 26-year-old man eluded deputies multiple times Saturday night, once after initially contacted during a traffic stop and a second time when he rappelled out of a third story hotel window using multiple bed sheets he tied together.
He was first contacted in a blue 2014 Ford Explorer outside of the TownePlaces Suites hotel on Second Street in Gillette around 11 p.m Saturday. He was in the back seat of the SUV along with two women, 26 and 33, who were in the front seats, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
