Powder River Energy Foundation and Basin Electric joined forces to donate thousands of dollars to a couple of causes across the state.
The two made a $5,000 donation to Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom, supporting educators to implement the Wyoming Stewardship Project (WSP) in their classrooms and develop students’ understanding of Wyoming’s vast natural resources.
Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom is a statewide organization that brings curricula covering agriculture, minerals, energy, outdoor recreation and tourism to youth. WAIC also provides training and professional development to educators across the state. The organization serves 139 classrooms and more than 2,000 students.
The Foundation approved a $2,500 grant, then Basin Electric doubled their match to $2,500 making the total donation at $5,000.
“The PRECorp Foundation, and matching partners like Basin Electric, strive to support education initiatives in northeast Wyoming. WAIC’s successful programs continue to implement one of the Foundation’s general tenets which is to support the youth in northeast Wyoming,” said PRECorp Foundation Board President John Flocchini in a press release.
The Powder River Energy Foundation again teamed up with Basin Electric and CoBank to match up to $35,000 in donations to the Food Bank of Wyoming’s September fundraising campaign.
The PRECorp Foundation facilitated $20,000 from its general donation fund, which was matched with $10,000 from rural cooperative business lender CoBank and $5,000 from PRECorp’s wholesale power supplier Basin Electric.
The $35,000 matching fund is the largest one-time donation the Foundation has secured since its founding in 2007.
“The Powder River Energy Foundation is proud to support the critically important work of our friends at the Food Bank of Wyoming. Helping ensure those in need in our communities have enough to eat, remains one of our top priorities,” Flocchini said in a press release.
“We’re grateful for Powder River Energy Foundation’s commitment to help us provide needed food to our community. We are committed to making food security a reality for every Wyomingite so they can be productive, successful, resilient citizens,” said Rachel Bailey, executive director of the Food Bank of Wyoming.
The September Hunger Action Month campaign will highlight how the Food Bank is meeting its challenges of rising food and freight costs, a decrease in donated food from retailers and distributors, and an increase in households needing assistance.
Since its formation in 2007, the Powder River Energy Foundation has awarded more than $2.2 million to charitable organizations in every county of PRECorp’s service territory.
