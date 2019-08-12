A firework shell in the initial minutes of Sunday's PGI show went awry and broke through the roof of a Gillette's couple home.
It started a small fire that was quickly put out, but the couple weren't hurt.
The home of Keith and Blanca Fare is 2 miles north of Cam-plex, where the PGI display is taking place. The fire happened at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, roughly the same time the show started with the national anthem.
The home is at at 4515 University Road, the closest road to Cam-plex across Highway 51.
Pyrotechnics Guild International spokesman Tom Sklebar told the News Record he did not know the costs of the damages, but PGI would pay for the homeowner's expenses.
"The rocket launched during the displays at the PGI event took an errant trajectory and struck a house," he said. "All occupants were outside at the time and no one was injured."
PGI will reconfigure its display options to prevent another incident from occurring, Sklebar said.
Firefighters arrived to the home in 58 seconds after being paged around 9:15 p.m. to find the home was hit by fireworks. The fire was extinguished before the fire department came, but not before there was damage to the residence, according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release. An amount of the damage was not known.
Sklebar said PGI would have no further comments unless there is new information.
The Fares were contacted, but they declined to comment on the incident.
