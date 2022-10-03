Two contemporary folk and western music artists will perform a concert from 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday at Campbell County Public Library.
Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black will sing “Songs and Stories of the American West.” The two are successful solo artists and can play many instruments. Their songs paint pictures and tell stories, which are accompanied by guitars, bass and mandolin.
