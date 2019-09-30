Sunday wasn’t a typical service for the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
The usual group of people and children filled the church, but this time they had brought guests with them — their pets
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: September 30, 2019 @ 4:50 pm
Sunday wasn’t a typical service for the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
The usual group of people and children filled the church, but this time they had brought guests with them — their pets
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.