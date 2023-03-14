The Cowboy Country Horse Sale and MJ Goats and Productions will host their first goat roping event at 6 p.m. Friday at Cam-plex.
The cost is $5 a person or $10 a team. There is no limit other than a time limit for entries so competitors are encouraged to arrive early to enter.
