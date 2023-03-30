NINTH STREET AND CHURCH AVENUE: Police are looking for a 34-year-old man who eluded officers early Thursday morning. Police saw a green Chrysler speeding, and when they tried to pull it over, it accelerated. Officers decided not to pursue the car, but they recognized the car and knew it was owned by a 34-year-old man. A short time later, officers found the car nearby in the 1000 block of Elon Avenue, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. It was still warm and had new damage to the passenger side. Attempts to contact the 34-year-old were unsuccessful. The man is on probation, and his probation officer was notified. Police also canvassed the area to see what might have damaged the car but did not find anything. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.