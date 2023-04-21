Gillette traffic
Buy Now

Traffic drives along Boxelder Road between Highway 59 and 4J Road in May 2021. The Gillette Police Department launched a traffic unit this week that will target areas of the city for unsafe driving and speeding.

 News Record File Photo

The Gillette Police Department’s traffic unit got going this week, and five speeding tickets were issued in about 90 minutes Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.