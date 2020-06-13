An unexpectedly windy morning greeted the Campbell County High School Class of 2020 graduates as commencement began Saturday.
The compact rows and columns of seating from past years were replaced by single black seats spaced 6 feet apart over the grass and track of the CCHS football field.
Family, friends and supporters took their assigned seats on the home bleachers, spaced at an allowable social distance from other groups in the audience. In addition to social distancing, wearing masks was encouraged and the school only permitted two guests per student.
Coming off of an upended conclusion to their senior year and despite the irregular setting, many were thankful to still have a ceremony, however different it may have been.
In March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit and classes became remote, it was unclear when, or if the seniors would get to have a proper in-person graduation ceremony.
“I think it’s great,” said Chastiti Martinez. “We still get to be a community and come together.”
Martinez said she came to Gillette from Carbon County to see her son, graduating senior Devon Handran, who plans to attend Gillette College to study diesel mechanics.
“I’m so glad to be here and to be done,” she said. “I’m so proud.”
As the ceremony began, the Class of 2020 graduates, draped in purple gowns with matching caps with gold tassels and sashes completing the ensemble, strode across the track toward their seats on the field. The wind blew heavy and occasional sparse drops of rain fell.
Still, the ceremony went on.
Principal Chad Bourgeois opened the commencement and introduced Class President Vijay Pitter. Valedictorians Arleth Andrea Rodrigues Rascon, Lauryn Collins, Lauren Lacey and salutatorian Allison Gingerich all gave speeches.
Rodriguez spoke about defying mediocrity, embracing spontaneity, never fearing failure and refusing to be silenced.
“Never be apologetic of who you are and who you can become,” she told her fellow graduates.
Collins had to pause during her speech because of the wind.
“OK, well, it’s not going to go away,” she said.
“I want you to look 6 feet to your right and 6 feet to your left and see that we made it here together," said Lacey.
Bourgeois returned to the stage for a final address before the students turned their tassels in the traditional symbol of graduation.
“If you can make it through the past spring, you can make it through anything,” he said.
Students held onto their caps and fought the wind as they walked to the stage to receive their diplomas.
Of the 202 graduates in the CCHS Class of 2020 listed in the commencement program, 181 crossed the stage Saturday morning.
Once the final student name was called, Pitter returned to close the ceremony. He then walked off the stage to applause and, in defiance of the school’s guidelines for the ceremony, he threw his cap in the air as many of his classmates cheered and followed suit.
“We are alive in the middle of a pandemic,” Lacey said. “We are having a graduation when a month ago all we had was uncertainty.”
