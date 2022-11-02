The Gillette College Foundation will host a lecture series talk on health and wellness with Taylor Thompson, an exercise physiologist, from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday in the presentation hall of the college main building.
Thompson works with the Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic and will present on healthy lifestyles and answer mysterious unknowns, like what a calorie really is. The presentation will also explain how muscle burns fat and what the problem is with diets.
