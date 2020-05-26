An older man who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 has become the second confirmed death of the virus from a Washakie County long-term care facility and the state’s 13th overall death to the coronavirus.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon that the man had previously been identified as a confirmed case and that testing has so far identified 21 cases among the facility’s residents and staff.
In Campbell County, the count remains at 17 for the sixth straight day, while the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is up four to 648. There also are 202 probably cases so far in the state, the WDH reports in its daily virus briefing.
Of the 850 confirmed and probable cases, 607 have recovered, the WDH reports.
Campbell County Public Health is reporting that 16 of the county's 17 confirmed cases have recovered and that nine probable cases also have recovered.
Fremont County continues to lead the state in confirmed cases of COVID-19 by a wide margin with 221 (29 probable cases. The next highest total is Laramie County with 122 cases (61), followed by Teton with 69 (31) and Natrona 58 (14). Overall, those four counties account for 470 of Wyoming’s confirmed virus cases, or nearly 73%.
