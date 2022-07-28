Verizon-Cellular Plus by Family Dollar will give away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The store is accepting donations to anyone who would like to help with the giveaway through Friday and will give everything collected to local children. No purchase at the store is necessary to receive the backpack.
