Sage Valley Junior High School eighth graders browse numerous club and activity offerings in the commons area of their future school during an orientation and tour of Thunder Basin High School Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday night, high school students in Campbell County School District can get a head start on the upcoming school year with open house events at both Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School.
The events are opportunities for incoming students of all stripes to get their schedules and meet their teachers, but the events are often seen as most useful for incoming freshman students and those who’ve newly moved into the district. Each of the schools’ buildings are large and labyrinthine, so it’s always a welcome chance to explore a new educational home without the stress of being late to an upcoming class.
