GPS locating software and a dash camera on a company truck led Gillette police to a 30-year-old man suspected of working with another man to break into and take items from three buildings in July.
Brandon Ray Smith, 30, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Sept. 12 in District Court to two counts of felony destruction of property, two counts of burglary and one count of theft.
A business owner on Industrial Park Drive called police July 14 when he found a large chain-link fence broken from its support posts and lying on the ground, still padlocked together. A chain and black tire marks on the concrete driveway indicated that a truck had been used to pull it down to gain access to a building where a dump trailer worth $8,000 to $10,000 and a 2006 Caterpillar skid steer worth $20,000 to $25,000 were missing.
A stand-up air compressor and vehicle battery charger valued at $600 also were missing and the building was damaged. The damage to the gate and building were estimated to cost $6,000 to $9,000 to repair.
The business operating out of the building had surveillance video which showed two men with a newer Chevy diesel truck commit the crime, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The truck was identified as belonging to a local oil field company, which outfits its vehicles with GPS locating software and dash cameras that turn on and record whenever the vehicle ignition is on, according to court documents.
Police tracked the truck on the evening of July 13-14 to the Industrial Park site and the camera showed the truck damaging the gate and entering the yard, according to the affidavit. Then it went to Hitt Boulevard, where police learned that two spools of oil field-grade wire worth $10,371 were missing.
Then it went to Mohan Road to a storage unit, where the dash camera was used to identify a storage unit and a skid steer that was parked inside. Police later found the wire spools there along with the air compressor and battery charger, but the skid steer was missing.
Continuing to use the devices, detectives identified a field off Garner Lake Road where the truck went, and they later found the dump trailer.
The two suspects then traveled to a shop on Winland Drive where two 5-gallon containers of hydraulic fluid were taken and used to repair the skid setter that had broken down, according to the affidavit.
The dash camera also provided several screen shots of the suspects, which included Smith, according to court documents.
