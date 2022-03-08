Trish Simonson was appointed to be the newest member of the Gillette City Council.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the City Council spent about an hour and a half interviewing the six people who’d applied, and three of the applicants rose above the rest.
Simonson received four votes, while Chelsie Clem and John Crawford each got one. The other three applicants included Jeff Rech, Darrel deJong and Russell Garner.
Simsonson, the manager of Wyoming Art and Frame, has lived in Gillette for 44 years, and in the past several years she’s been also has been very active locally in dealing with suicide prevention and awareness.
“Gillette has been really good to us, and I want to be able to give back,” she said about why she applied for the vacant seat.
Simonson said she’s “great with people” and loves being out and active in the community, and that safety is her top priority.
“I want to make sure the people in our community first and foremost are safe, they have the necessary resources available to them to get help if they need it,” she said.
She said that in her first 60 to 90 days she wants to go around to all the different departments within the city to learn what they do.
“I would like to be familiar with all of the groups and get to know the people who are part of making Gillette what it is, and keeping our streets clean and keeping our garbage picked up and just making things run smoothly.”
The interviews, the deliberations and the vote all took place in public.
When faced with similar situations in the past, the City Council had gone into executive session to deliberate before taking a vote in public.
