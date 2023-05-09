Welding competition brings hundreds to Gillette

The 2023 Welding Competition took place Saturday at Western Welding Academy.
The 2023 Welding Competition took place Saturday at Western Welding Academy.
About 250 contestants joined in the fray, bringing in about 800 people total from across the country. The contest included two divisions: an open division and high school division. The day started early with multiple rounds of competition, along with a mullet contest and awards and photos.
“The high school event’s only for current students who aren’t graduated yet,” said James Packard, a lead instructor at the academy. “The open division’s for anybody else that can weld.”
Packard said students tested their skill with a groove weld and open division welders took on a 6-inch diameter pipe in a horizontal fixed position. Competitors received one hour to complete the weld before being judged on what Packard said were industry standards.
“They look at the reinforcement cap and if someone’s welding outside of the weld zone, if there are grinds outside the weld zone,” he said.
The top three open division winners won a cash prize of $10,000, $7,500 and $5,000, respectively. All high school students who competed received a $1,000 scholarship to the academy, while the top three finishers earned a $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 scholarship.
