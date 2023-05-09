 Skip to main content
Welding competition brings hundreds to Gillette

A welder uses a grinder on a section of pipeline in one of several demonstrations during the annual welding competition Saturday at Western Welding Academy in Gillette. This year’s event drew about 250 welders from several states that competed in multiple rounds of competition including a mullet contest.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The 2023 Welding Competition took place Saturday at Western Welding Academy.

RIGHT | Rock Springs High School student Kylar Batchelor stands outside of a welding booth as she waits for round two of competition to start Saturday during the annual welding competition at Western Welding Academy in Gillette.
ABOVE | Welders look over a section of pipeline welds in one of several demonstrations during the annual welding competition Saturday at Western Welding Academy in Gillette.
A welder competes in round two Saturday during the annual welding competition at Western Welding Academy in Gillette.
A competitor takes a grinder to steel plates Saturday during the annual welding competition at Western Welding Academy in Gillette.
Competitors quench hot steel before turning welds over to judges Saturday at Western Welding Academy in Gillette.
Competitors and spectators take in a pipe welding demonstration Saturday at Western Welding Academy in Gillette.

