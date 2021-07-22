The Campbell County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Wednesday night house fire.
Shortly after 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Whitetail Street for a reported house fire. When they arrived, the fire, which was at the back of the house, had extended through an exterior door and into the inside of the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.