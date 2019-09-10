Being kind and helping others are values most would want their children to embrace.
“I think kindness is all about being very supportive and just making sure you’re doing the right thing,” said Buffalo Ridge Elementary School third grader Ella Butt.
Kindness means being considerate, said fifth-grade student Emily Reede.
“When I think of kindness, I think of giving people things you don’t have,” she added.
Community Kindness Day was Monday, and at Buffalo Ridge, students received advice about how to give back to their community.
Buffalo Ridge Principal Nate Cassidy talked with students about Bison PRIDE, an acronym that stands for:
- Positive: It’s about keeping a good attitude.
- Respect: “Respect yourself, others and the school.”
- Include others: Being inclusive should not just apply at recess or in the classroom, but outside of school as well.
- Doing the right thing: Allow your conscience to guide you.
- Effort: Give one’s best whether things are going well or not.
Mayor, sheriff talk kindness
The message of kindness was supported by a pair of guest speakers, Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King and Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.
They are important people because they go above and beyond to help people even when they don’t have to, Reede said.
The mayor and sheriff spoke about the significance of being kind to others.
“If I’m nice to people in our community they’ll be nice to me,” said Matheny. “It’s important to remember what kindness does and it’s contagious. When you see someone, be kind to them.”
The mayor told students about “Those Shoes,” a book written by Maribeth Boelts. It’s a story about how a life devoid of wealth can teach people about love, good values and friendship. She thentold a story about her mother, who Carter-King said grew up appreciating the importance of having shoes and would later in life donate money to those who could not afford a pair.
She was right about sharing and being kind, Butt said.
After the assembly, Carter-King, city spokesman Geno Palazzari and Gillette City Councilman Shay Lundvall handed out pencils to students.
“You should say thank you when you get a pencil,” said fourth grade student Giovanni Macias. “You should be happy and don’t say, ‘I didn’t want this.’”
Moving forward
After the assembly students talked about how they plan to be kind.
Giovanni said he’ll hold the door for people more, continue to help his brother learn to tie his shoes, listen to others and say hello to strangers.
After Monday, it’s going to be a little bit different at school. People will be more kind in general, said sixth-grade student Spencer Claybaugh.
One way Emily said she will be kind is by not calling people names so their feelings don’t get hurt.
It’s about treating people how they want to be treated “and not picking on others,” added Ella Butt.
Community Day of Kindness kicked off National Suicide Prevention Week, which raises awareness and educates people about suicide and its warning signs. For more, visit https://tinyurl.com/yy9eo46b.
