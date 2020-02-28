Kids ages 4-7, above, listen to Rosario Vazquez read “The Three Little Pigs” during a “Fall in Love with Reading” activity at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County on Thursday evening. The event had kids listen to a story, then do STEM-related projects relating to the story. For these kids, they were tasked with choosing the strongest materials to make their own houses capable of withstanding the Big, Bad Wolf.
Savannah Brown, 10, lets her chocolate fall into a television set while wearing Wonka glasses after reading a chapter from the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” during a “Fall in Love with Reading night” at the Boys & Girls Club on Thursday. The Wonka television and glasses imitated the scene from the movie where visitors to the factory could take a candy bar right off the television screen.
The Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County is trying to turn the page on literacy and had its first “Fall in Love with Reading” night Thursday.
Divided by age groups, kids listened to stories, then did STEM-related activities to work out the problems in the stories. In one room, 4- to 7-year-olds listened to Rosario Vazquez read the classic tale of “The Three Little Pigs.”
