Campbell County Public Health reported six new lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend. Four new cases reported Saturday include two women, one in her 40s and another in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a girl younger than 10.
Two more cases were reported Monday morning. One is a man in his 80s, and the other is a boy under 10 years old.
All six cases are quarantined in their homes and have been identified as community-acquired. Contact tracing is ongoing.
These new cases raise Campbell County's total lab-confirmed case count to 33, of which 13 are active.
In Campbell County, 645 tests have been processed, 550 of them by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory.
The state has 841 laboratory-confirmed cases and 18 deaths related to coronavirus.
The most effective ways to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 include frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, practicing social distancing and wearing a cloth face mask in public areas.
Public Health is recommending people wear cloth masks in public, which can reduce the spread of the coronavirus by those who have the virus but don’t realize it.
The masks provide an extra layer to help prevent the respiratory droplets from traveling in the air and onto other people. Surgical and N95 masks are in short supply and must be reserved for health care providers.
Cloth masks are easy to find and can be washed and reused.
Cloth masks should not be placed on young children younger than 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who can’t to remove the mask without help.
