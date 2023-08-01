Demolition derby car dedicated to lost friend

Zack Schutt’s pickup truck looked a lot different when it pulled into the arena at Morningside Park than it did just a few weeks before.
Stripped down, reinforced and given a distinct coat of paint, the 19-year-old’s 1993 Chevy 1500 was almost unrecognizable when he drove into the arena, before the packed grandstands.
It was his first time competing in the Campbell County Fair’s annual demolition derby. And it was for a very clear reason, as marked by the words prominently painted on the front of the truck.
It was “For Kniffen.”
Just a few weeks after Ayden Kniffen died following a rollover on Interstate 90 east of Gillette, his friends, including Schutt, paid homage to their lost friend the best way they knew how.
“He was a huge car enthusiast like the rest of us,” Schutt said.
With that in mind, they fast-tracked a project to build a demolition derby truck in his honor, with the hope of making it in time to enter that arena Friday night.
The idea
Before the truck entered Morningside Park, it landed outside the Lipps residence. Before that, it sat outside Kniffen’s home.
The 18-year-old’s rollover happened the morning of July 2. He was driving alone west on the interstate when his Ford F-250 veered north, overcorrected and rolled multiple times into the median, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.
It’s unclear what caused the crash but highway patrol named driver inattention as a potential contributing factor. He died July 7 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
“It hit us hard,” Schutt said. “All of us.”
Schutt had bought the truck from his brother Donavan and left it parked outside Kniffen’s home. After the accident, they knew they had to do something with it.
They also knew their friend Christian Lipps and his dad James were already at work on a couple of demolition derby cars of their own.
That’s when the clock started — they had about three weeks to transform the $350-and-barely-working pickup truck.
“It’s been almost every night since then that we’ve been tinkering on it,” James said.
The build
The truck showed up looking like a truck. It had all of its windows, dashboard and bed in place.
That all had to change.
Donavan had stripped the interior, but otherwise, there was a lot of work to do.
They weren’t sure it would be possible to overhaul the truck on such short notice. So just about every night, the group of friends would meet in the Lipps’ yard and chip away part by part.
After learning about Kniffen’s rollover, Christian decided to design the paint job on his own derby car in honor of his friend’s favorite motto.
“It’s supposed to be lightning,” he said, showing the blue lines and streaks spiderwebbed across the car’s body, “because his motto was ‘ride the lighting,’ and I kind of wanted to follow through with that.”
“We don’t have any fancy air brushes or anything, just spray cans,” he added.
Using miscellaneous odds and ends, they cobbled together the parts and pieces needed to turn the Chevy pickup into a rig you won’t find posted at any car lot.
The finished product has the walls of its truck bed folded inward for reinforcement. Solid bars protect the back and inside of the cab, particularly the driver’s side. Elliott headers poke through the hood, above the rattling Chevy 350 TBI engine.
And of course, there is the inspiration behind the whole project, painted across the front in two words: “For Kniffen.”
“He would love it,” Schutt said.
“He loved anything with a motor that was loud,” their friend Hayden James added.
Derby day
The derby itself didn’t go as planned, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t go well.
When the project began, there was no promise that the truck would be ready to go in time. But sure enough, the group of friends, inspired by the friend who was no longer there, pulled it off.
Days before the race, Schutt said his plan would be to enter the arena, soak in the sea of people around him and realize that “this is gonna hurt like hell.” Besides that, the plan was to hit before getting hit.
Unfortunately, “it didn’t go as I thought it would,” he said.
The night of the race, helmeted and secured in his cab, Schutt drove the truck into the arena and had his very first run cut short when another driver rammed into his cab right out of the gates.
“My truck was knocked out completely,” he said.
The part of the plan that involved hitting before being hit did not work out. But luckily, that didn’t stop the more important part of the plan from taking place.
It may not have gone as planned. But so what?
That’s life.
The good and the bad come unexpectedly. It’s about how you handle the unexpected when it happens. Schutt and his friends couldn’t have expected losing a close friend the way they did. But they took that loss on the chin and decided to do something so their friend would be remembered. Something that embodies who their friend was and what he loved.
Sitting in his idled truck and stuck in the arena, Schutt watched the rest of the derby from the best seat in the house. He saw the audience soak in the action, watching trucks take hits until they stopped running one by one.
He watched the crowd take in the derby, celebrating the excitement and danger of the sport, noticing each of the unique vehicles smashing and getting smashed. Each unique vehicle — including the stalled truck that was there in the middle of it all.
The truck that was built and entered into the derby for one very clear reason.
The truck that was built “For Kniffen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.