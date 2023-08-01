 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Demolition derby car dedicated to lost friend

Zack Schutt’s pickup truck looked a lot different when it pulled into the arena at Morningside Park than it did just a few weeks before.

Demo Derby Truck
Buy Now

Zack Schutt, center, hangs around his first demolition derby truck with friends outside of James Lipps’ home south of Gillette on July 25.
Demo Derby Truck
Buy Now

Zack Schutt sits on the back of his derby truck with his friend Lyssa Chamberlain outside of another friends home south of Gillette on June 25. Schutt built a truck with help from other friends and competed for the first time Friday and the annual demolition derby kicking off the Campbell County Fair.
Demo Derby Truck
Buy Now

James Lipps leans on the side of Zack Schutt’s demolition derby truck outside of his home south of Gillette on July 25. Lipps, an experienced derby driver, helped Schutt build the truck which he competed in for the first time Friday at Cam-plex.
Demo Derby Truck
Buy Now

The headers on Zack Schutt’s demolition derby truck south of Gillette on July 25.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.