Campbell County added 77 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday as Wyoming surpassed 25,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Twenty-six more deaths in the state have been attributed to COVID-19, pushing the state’s death toll to 202, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have now been 2,426 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and 205 probables. Of those, 1,246 are active, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations in the state continue to shoot upward. As of Monday, there were 224 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, a slight decrease from the record-setting 235 patients hospitalized on Saturday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In Campbell County, the 14-day positivity rate, at 34.28%, continues to be one of the highest in the state and more than twice the state average, which is 14.38%.
Laramie reclaimed the highest case count in the state, logging 3,738 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 685 probables since the pandemic began. Natrona County has the next highest count with 3,693 confirmed cases and 754 probables, followed by Albany 2,728 (230), Fremont 2,719 (357), Campbell 2,426 (205) and Sweetwater 1,473 (75).
