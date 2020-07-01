Bill Belmont carries the "Pyromaniac" package of fireworks to the checkout counter at Discount Fireworks on Tuesday. "I'm here buying for the family," he said. "They don't think we're doing fireworks this year, but since we got a bit of rain we'll think about it."
Bill Belmont carries the "Pyromaniac" package of fireworks to the checkout counter at Discount Fireworks on Tuesday. "I'm here buying for the family," he said. "They don't think we're doing fireworks this year, but since we got a bit of rain we'll think about it."
Luke Zimmerman, 5, gazed up with wide eyes at row after row of vibrantly packaged fireworks as his father, Brandon Zimmerman, stood behind him with a plastic hand cart already filled with enough fireworks to usher in the Fourth of July in proud fashion.
