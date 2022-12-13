The Powder River Symphony brings back its Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Heritage Center Theater at Cam-plex.
The concert conducted by Steve Oakley features holiday and spirit through Christmas staples like “Polar Bear Express” and “Carol of the Bells.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.