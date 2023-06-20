Gillette summer concert series (copy)
Buy Now

Judy Bayles, left, and Jackie Fridley get a closer look at “Happy Dance” by artist Richard Pankratz during the fourth annual Sculpture Walk and Artist Reception at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in 2021. The event is back this Saturday, taking place from 10 to noon.

 News Record File Photo

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, people can take in the art and talk to some of the artists behind the pieces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.