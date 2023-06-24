Jade Espenscheid woke up the morning of a college rodeo in Laramie to a missed phone call and voicemail.
After listening to the voicemail, the Gillette College freshman chalked the message up to a scam and carried on with his day. It wasn’t until Will LaDuke, Gillette College rodeo coach, called him later that Espenscheid realized the message wasn’t a scam at all.
“He said something like, ‘you’re the luckiest guy in the world,’” Espenscheid said of LaDuke’s phone call. “I told him I didn’t know what he was talking about and he was like, ‘the truck.’ He told me it was entirely real.”
That morning, a member of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association had called to let the Big Piney native know he’d won the raffle for a 2023 Dodge truck. Each year, the association holds the raffle that all the college rodeo athletes across the country are entered into.
Espenscheid said he didn’t believe the call given the frequent phone scams across Gillette and the fact that he’d normally describe himself as unlucky. To this day, the words he uses when asked if he’s lucky are, “Oh no, no, not at all.”
“You know, I’ll go to a few casinos and I never win anything,” he said. “I guess this paid me off.”
He estimated the value of the truck at somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 and said his parents were pretty excited about the raffle win, as well, although his brother didn’t initially believe it either.
The 19-year-old was able to pick up his new rig in Casper during the College National Finals Rodeo that ended last week.
“It’s pretty nice,” he said. “Just a little gasser, not a diesel, but pretty nice to run around in.”
Espenscheid said he’s looking forward to his second year in Gillette where he’s liked the school and rodeo training facility. He enjoyed his freshman year and was able to cap it off winning the luck of the draw.
“I’ll probably be living off this one for awhile,” he said of the win.
Rockpile association announces summer intern
Kaitlin Adams, of Victor, New York, is this year’s Rockpile Museum Association summer intern.
Adams is now a graduate student at Cooperstown Graduate Program and part of the program includes completing a summer internship.
“I’m really interested in collections so I was looking at summer internships, collections, research,” she said. “The Rockpile popped up as an option and I found out from my professors that the director of the museum (Robert Henning) was actually an alumni of the program I’m in.”
Adams sent in a resume and interviewed before finding out she was selected for the position. She began in late May and will complete the internship Aug. 11.
So far, Adams has worked on cataloging more than 320 post cards that will go online as a new collection. She’s tasked with writing a description for the cards along with details like whether the card has a stamp or date and its condition.
She’s also helped install different temporary exhibits like the rock art exhibit and some portions of the Dixie Reece exhibit that opened Thursday evening.
Growing up in New York for 25 years, Adams said a major difference between Wyoming and the Empire State is the distance between towns and cities, along with different wildlife and the popularity of rodeo. The sport is something she hopes to take in more of while she’s in Gillette.
“Rodeo isn’t as popular in New York,” Adams said. “But I’m really looking forward to going to some of the high school rodeo events this summer.”
Donations fund the summer internship program that aims to provide hands-on experience for emerging professionals in museums and archives.
