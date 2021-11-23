During the City Council meeting on November 16, 2021, Madison Fischer was recognized for her winning design for the 2021 Christmas Pin. Madison is a student in Ms. Burbank’s class at Lakeview Elementary.
During the City Council meeting on November 16, 2021, Madison Fischer was recognized for her winning design for the 2021 Christmas Pin. Madison is a student in Ms. Burbank’s class at Lakeview Elementary.
Each fall, 6th grade students from the community are invited to submit their original sketches for the annual Mayor’s Art Council Christmas Pin Contest. This year, 150 students from six schools submitted entries.
A Lakeview student was selected as the winner of the city’s annual Christmas pin contest.
At this week’s City Council meeting, Madison Fischer was recognized for her winning design for the 2021 Christmas pin. Madison, a student in Anna Burbank’s class at Lakeview Elementary, drew a polar bear clad in a red scarf and a bow.
