A Lakeview student was selected as the winner of the city’s annual Christmas pin contest.

At this week’s City Council meeting, Madison Fischer was recognized for her winning design for the 2021 Christmas pin. Madison, a student in Anna Burbank’s class at Lakeview Elementary, drew a polar bear clad in a red scarf and a bow.

Do you have a news items about someone in Campbell County to include in Around Town? Please email your items to Ashley Detrick at adetrick@gillettenewsrecord.net.

