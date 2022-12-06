The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will celebrate the end of America’s Prohibition Era at a “Dry No More: The Repeal of Prohibition” event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum.

Although hard to imagine, at one time, the United States prohibited the sale, manufacturing and transportation of alcohol. The “noble experiment” lasted about 13 years, from 1920 to 1933.

