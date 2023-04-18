 Skip to main content
'Cousins by the dozens': 108-year-old surrounded by lives she’s touched in last century

Vera Brown Turns 108
Buy Now

Jessica Regar holds her son Eli Lemeza, 2, as Gloria Bell, center, reads birthdays cards to her grandmother Vera Brown before her 108th birthday party at Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette on April 8. Eli is among the fifth generation of Brown's descendants and met her for the first time during her birthday weekend.

 Ed Glazar

Eli Lemeza, 2, and his cousin Rylin Quinlan, 1, sat playing with toys at the end of the fold-out table. Filled with the energy of youth, the two bartered back and forth, exchanging one truck for another before Rylin ran away in an instant, the way only toddlers can do.

Vera Brown Turns 108
Buy Now

Wayne Davis, 90, visits with Vera Brown during her 108th birthday party at Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette on April 8. Davis said he has known Brown since childhood, when they were neighbors up on Elk Creek Road north of Gillette.
Vera Brown Turns 108
Buy Now

Vera Brown, left, meets her great great great grandson, Rylin, 1, for the first time, as he sits in his father Corey Quinlan's lap alongside her daughter Joyce Bell during Browns 108th birthday party at Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette on April 8.
Vera Brown Turns 108
Buy Now

Rebecca Quinlan, Vera Brown's great granddaughter, gets a guestbook ready for Brown's 108th birthday party at Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette on April 8.
Vera Brown Turns 108
Buy Now

A guest makes a photo during Vera Brown's 108th birthday party at Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette on April 8.
Vera Brown Turns 108
Buy Now

Vera Brown sits down to a slice of cake surrounded by four generations of her family during her 108th birthday party at Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette on April 8.

