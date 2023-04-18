'Cousins by the dozens': 108-year-old surrounded by lives she’s touched in last century

Eli Lemeza, 2, and his cousin Rylin Quinlan, 1, sat playing with toys at the end of the fold-out table. Filled with the energy of youth, the two bartered back and forth, exchanging one truck for another before Rylin ran away in an instant, the way only toddlers can do.
On the other side of the table, Vera Brown sat in her wheelchair, hands covered in a colorfully knit hand warmer that helped relieve the coldness she now constantly feels. While the two played, she watched her great-great-grandchildren with a somewhat curious eye.
Brown met the two for the first time that weekend, adding to the long list of children she’s greeted while held in the arms of their parents. In her 108 years of life, she’s met generations of family. Her children came first, followed by grandchildren introduced on bouncing knees, then the great-grandchildren and now the youngest of the herd of 17 great-great-grandchildren.
“From what I can tell, they seem like very nice young men,” Brown said of the gallivanting juniors.
The roaming toddlers were not alone in a gathering dedicated to the life of Brown, the 108-year-old who celebrated her birthday April 6. About 50 family members and some friends joined in the celebrations, some traveling as far as New York and Washington to reminisce on the impact one woman can make in a lifespan many never reach.
The room at Primrose Retirement Community Center April 8 was filled with the life and love of everyone there. Everyone who was inextricably linked to the one person cozily seated at the front of it all.
Traveling home
One of the travelers making her way from Tri-Cities, Washington, was Brown’s 95-year-old niece Audrey Tyrrell.
It’s unknown who the state’s oldest niece may be, but Tyrrell, who could possibly top the list, can easily track the 90 years of time that’s passed since she and Brown roamed the hills and valleys of Elk Creek. In the olden days, she and Brown ran around much like Eli and Rylin did that morning.
“She really took care of me a lot, though she wasn’t much older,” Tyrrell said of Brown. “We were a close family when we were young here.”
The two grew up together as children, long before the dozens of family members scattered around the room were even a thought. To keep track of who was who, the younger generations in the room would reference either their parents or grandparents so their place was known in the long line of family.
“I call us cousins by the dozens,” Tyrrell said.
“That’s about right,” Gloria Bell, 67, said with a chuckle. She was one leg of Brown’s family that now has five generations, granddaughter to Brown but also grandmother to Rylin, Eli and Caleb who had all made their way to Primrose.
The last time Caleb, 18, visited his great-great-grandmother was for her 100th birthday and although he knew some family in the room, there were many he hadn’t met. That’s to be expected when celebrating someone 90 years his senior.
“I don’t know if I could live for that long,” he said. “That’s a lot of life. There’s a whole bunch of years in this room.”
He and his family traveled from Missoula, Montana, to make sure they made it for the recognition of a life well lived. Caleb spoke of all of the changing trends and advancements Brown’s seen in her lifetime but even with all of her experience, he found out that technology is something that evades her. Bell said she wasn’t sure her grandmother ever had a computer, much less a cellphone.
“Even this kid knows how to run a tablet,” Bell said with a motion to her grandson Eli. “I’ll just open it and he’ll just tap the buttons and figure it out.”
That vast time span of experience is something Corey Quinlan, Brown’s great-grandson-in-law, was still trying to wrap his mind around as he met the centenarian for the first time. He took a moment to sit and ask questions about times long past, times that for Brown are easier to remember than recent memories.
“Can you imagine, when she was in high school, this country barely even had cars,” he said. “Think about everything this woman has been through, technology, cars, the different wars, pandemics.”
Meeting the quiet elderly woman for the first time, it was hard to fathom the decades of adventure, love and loss she’d been apart of. The secret to that life wasn’t something she could speak to that day but it was something Tyrrell recalled from a similar celebration eight years ago.
“I remember on her 100th birthday (Vera) said she didn’t go to doctors,” she said. “That was her secret. You stay away as long as you can.”
Neighbors turned family
Although many gathered were family, some were also friends turned into family.
Arlene Hauber, 90, and her daughter Krista Hauber-Bundy sat near the back of the entourage of people making their way into the Easter-themed area. The two were some of the few in the room not related by blood but equally touched by the hardy pioneer.
“I was thinking awhile back, how many years have I known her,” Hauber said. “We moved out to (Weston) in 1960 and we were there for 56 years so I’ve known her that long.”
Brown and her husband Donald bought the Weston store on Highway 59 in 1957, something of a hot spot for the rural neighbors. Hauber-Bundy remembered those days with fondness.
“We got to return pop bottles for a nickel (at the store),” she said. “So my grandma and I would get in the car and she’d drive me up to the store and I’d turn in the Coke bottles for a nickel and buy candy.”
Hauber had a few different memories from her time spent with Brown. The store had a post office in the back corner where Brown worked as postmaster for 30 years. Hauber was one of her route carriers that helped sort mail and deliver the mail.
“I’d go in and we’d sort mail and I’d take my mail sacks and go, while it was 72 miles round trip, and came back to the post office. I delivered the outgoing mail before going back to the ranch,” she said. The long route traveled between Weston and the Montana line, a treacherous route in the winter but memorable looking back on it years later.
The Hauber family were the Brown’s closest neighbors during that time, living about two miles away. As they’ve grown older, they’ve also seen their friend and adopted grandmother age. But even as other aspects of her body begin to fail her for the first time, Brown continues to recognize those lives she’s affected in her lengthy stay in northeast Wyoming.
“I know she doesn’t see real good and she doesn’t hear real good, but if you tell her who you are, she really lights up,” Hauber said.
That light in her eyes was seen many times throughout the day as travelers near and far passed in and out of the building’s doors. It was a light no one tired of seeing, happiness in the recognition of others and a connection made between decades of changing faces and names.
Those new and old faces seated near Brown were a testament to a life long lived. A testament to the lives a person can touch in 108 years of existence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.