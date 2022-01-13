Jillian Balow, the Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced Thursday that she was resigning.
Balow, who graduated from Campbell County High School in 1988, has been the state superintendent since being elected in 2014. She was reelected in 2018, and her current term was set to end Jan. 2, 2023.
Balow stepped down to serve in the same position in another state. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin asked her to serve as the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, and she accepted.
“Governor-elect Youngkin made educational transformation the centerpiece of his campaign. There is no more serious time to be in K-12 education governance than now, and Virginia is on the cutting edge of this battle for the future of our public schools,” Balow said in a press release. “The work we will do to restore parents’ voices in education, push for innovation and student success, enhance school choice, and to eliminate political ideology from the classroom will set a new tone in Virginia and the nation. We have made great progress on these very items during my tenure in Wyoming.”
In her seven years as state superintendent in Wyoming, Balow believes she accomplished quite a bit. She worked to pass computer science education requirements for K-12 schools, and she supported legislation during the 2021 legislative session to substantially increase the opportunity for charter schools to form in Wyoming. She prioritized parent voice by including parents in policy making decisions.
“And when it comes to politics in the classroom, I’ve made my position crystal clear that partisan politics and radical theories should not be forced upon our children,” she said in a press release.
Gov. Mark Gordon put out a statement thanking Balow for her service.
“I have enjoyed working alongside Superintendent Balow for the past seven years in my roles as Treasurer and Governor, making her the second-longest currently serving statewide elected officer," he said. "We will miss her experience and expertise. She has worked to improve our state’s education system, and I thank her for her efforts. Her service to the State has been exemplary, and I wish her well in her new role.”
Balow moved to Gillette when she was 11 and attended Sage Valley Junior High. She graduated from Campbell County High School in 1988, and moved to Hulett and became a teacher there.
She returned to Gillette and taught English at CCHS until 2006, when she moved to Cheyenne. She worked at the Wyoming Department of Education, and then the Department of Family Services, before running for and getting elected as the state superintendent.
