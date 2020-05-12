A Wyoming Department of Health report that shows Campbell County has its 17th confirmed case of COVID-19 will likely be adjusted back to 16.
Campbell County spokeswoman Ivy McGowan said in an email to the News Record that address confusion led the case to be assigned to the county when the person is now living in Colorado.
“So the case will be reassigned to the appropriate community,” she said.
That means the county is still at 16 confirmed cases, with the state reporting 15 recoveries in its daily coronavirus update Tuesday afternoon.
Minus the case that may be reassigned, Wyoming’s number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavurs rose to 512, along with 162 probable cases. Of those combined 674 cases, 477 have recovered. There have been seven deaths to the virus in the Cowboy State.
The state also is closing in on 15,000 total tests for COVID-19 to date at 14,897, including 8,288 tests reported from commercial laboratories and 6,609 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
In Campbell County, the state has logged 494 tests and a 2.8% positive rate of those tested, according to Tuesday’s update.
Statewide, Fremont County continues to have the most cases at 182, followed by Laramie County with 111. Teton County has 67 cases and Natrona 38. Together, those four counties make up about 71% of the state’s COVID-19 cases.
