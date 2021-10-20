A 25-year-old man died in a single-car crash on Swanson Road in Gillette on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the report of a crash at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. In the 5600 block of Swanson Road, they discovered a 2012 BMW, driven by the 25-year-old victim, had left the roadway and hit a parked school bus, which then collided with a 2002 Pontiac, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
