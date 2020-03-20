There will be no trials in District Court in Campbell, Crook and Weston counties until May 1.
District Court judges have vacated trials that were scheduled to begin during that time at the request of the state public defender.
The court’s order listed difficulty for jurors in finding child care because of school closures, minimizing or eliminating person-to-person contact, social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings as reasons.
The trials will be rescheduled.
