Anyone wanting to take a shopping trip around Gillette will have the perfect opportunity to do so this weekend as a part of Small Business Saturday.
On Plaid Friday, the alternative to the box office Black Friday, and Saturday downtown locals participating in Gillette Main Street’s Winter Walk can check in at each participating business to see if they are a lucky winner in this year’s program.
