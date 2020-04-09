Campbell County continues to hold at nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking the sixth straight day it hasn't had its count increase, according to the Wyoming Department of Health's daily novel coronavirus update released Thursday afternoon.
The county's number of "probable" cases has dropped from five to three.
Probable cases is a new category of information the department is reporting. It indicates a patient who exhibits virus symptoms and has had contact with a known confirmed case, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer.
Thursday afternoon’s report shows the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown by nine over the last day to 239. The number of probable cases also has increased from 73 to 81.
Of those cases, 101 already have recovered, the Wyoming Health Department reports. That includes three Campbell County cases.
The first local recovery was a woman who quarantined at home and also was the county’s first reported case. The second to recover is a 14-year-old boy who tested positive March 31 and also quarantined at home, Campbell County Public Health reports.
The third was announced Tuesday evening by Public Health and is a man in his 50s who tested positive Friday. He’s been released from home quarantine.
In addition to the other six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County, Public Health is monitoring other patients considered “possible positives” who are quarantined at home.
Those are different from the state’s “probable” cases in that they aren’t necessarily people who are known to have had contact with a confirmed case.
The Wyoming Department of Health reports 2,698 tests have been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 2,276 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, 153 of the positive test results were from the state laboratory while 86 came from commercial labs.
Campbell County has so far had 250 tests completed at the state lab and has one test awaiting results.
The nine confirmed cases in the county extrapolates to an infection rate of 19.4 per 100,000 residents, Public Health reports. That compares to Teton County, which has the highest ratio in the state at 213.1 to 100,000.
Laramie County has 54 confirmed cases and 20 probables, while Teton has 50 (16). Other counties with double-digit confirmed cases are Fremont with 38 (7), Natrona 27 (8) cases and Sheridan 12 (3). Nineteen of the state’s 23 counties have at least one confirmed case.
So far, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming, the only state in the U.S. without at least one.
