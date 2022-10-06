Halfway through the week, homecoming pride was still evident, as seen by the massive crowds downtown who gathered to watch the Campbell County High School parade.
Although hump day is generally celebrated by everyone who has made their way past the midpoint of the school and work week, the Camels brought the celebrations to another level. From the pinked-out volleyball team to the green and glittery Astronomy Club, everyone smiled and waved in the sunny 70-degree October day.
