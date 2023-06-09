Wyoming Downs
Campbell County applied for and received $45,553 in sports betting revenue from the Wyoming Department of Health to be spent on county programs to prevent and treat problematic gambling behavior.

 News Record File Photo

Sports betting has been legal in Wyoming since September 2021. Now, counties are starting to see some of that revenue come to them.

