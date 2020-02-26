Special Olympics (copy)
Buy Now

Brothers Levi, left, and Lucas Kyle, both 12, compare their muscles ahead of the Special Olympic Area Games on Thursday at the Rec Center. The brother said they enjoyed basketball, swimming, soccer and bowling.

 News Record File Photo/August Frank

Gillette is preparing to host the Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games for the first time in 15 years in late April and early May.

Mayor Louise Carter-King said she looks forward to the event coming back to the Energy Capital of the Nation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.